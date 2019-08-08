Mr. Joseph (Joe) Samuel McClung, 74, died Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at his home.
Memorial services will be 2 pm Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill SC, 29730 with Pastor Jonathan Pannell officiating.
A native of Mount Lookout, W. Va. and was a son of the late Roberts and Mary McClung. He was a member of Mount Pleasant Baptist Church in Mount Lookout, W. Va. and later he became a member of Emmanuel Church for 9 years. He will be remembered as a man who loved his family and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Surviving are two sons, Bob McClung and his wife, Kricket and Mike McClung and his wife, Tracey; two daughters, Margie Davis and her husband Deano and Terri Huggins and her husband, Jim; 11 grandchildren; and 32 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary McClung; and two brothers, Howard McClung and Glenn McClung.
The family would like to express their appreciation to all the people who have come along beside them and supported them through this difficult time.
Memorial donations may be made to Emmanuel Church of the Nazarene, 998 Dunlap Roddey Road, Rock Hill SC, 29730.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 8, 2019