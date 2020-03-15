Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joe Thompson Jr.. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Joseph N. Thompson, Jr, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Forward Church of God, with Rev. Gil Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Holly United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Thompson was the son of the late Joseph N. Thompson, Sr. and the late Carrie Gaston Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Sutton Thompson; his sister, Alice Mae Ratterree; and his brothers, Bobby Thompson and Jimmy Thompson. He was a US Army veteran and was retired from Celanese with 20 years of service. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching sports, and traveling. He was a member of Forward Church of God.



Surviving are his wife, Violet Mae Williams Caudle Thompson; his children, Danny (Vickie) Thompson, Gerald (Tammy) Thompson, Brian (Lauran) Thompson, Laurie (Tony) Caudle, David Caudle, Steve (Jane) Caudle, Brenda (Harvey) Self, Terry (Terry) Caudle, Randy Caudle and Darryl Caudle; five grandchildren, Adam Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Jarrett Caudle and Hailey Caudle; 10 step-grandchildren; his great-granddaughter, Mila Smith; numerous step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Simmons; and his brother, Donnie Thompson.



The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm-4:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Thompson's name to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Forward Church of God, 1599 Glasscock Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.



Condolences may be made at

Mr. Joseph N. Thompson, Jr, 87, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House.The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Forward Church of God, with Rev. Gil Bailey officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Holly United Methodist Church Cemetery.Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Thompson was the son of the late Joseph N. Thompson, Sr. and the late Carrie Gaston Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Sutton Thompson; his sister, Alice Mae Ratterree; and his brothers, Bobby Thompson and Jimmy Thompson. He was a US Army veteran and was retired from Celanese with 20 years of service. He enjoyed working in his yard, watching sports, and traveling. He was a member of Forward Church of God.Surviving are his wife, Violet Mae Williams Caudle Thompson; his children, Danny (Vickie) Thompson, Gerald (Tammy) Thompson, Brian (Lauran) Thompson, Laurie (Tony) Caudle, David Caudle, Steve (Jane) Caudle, Brenda (Harvey) Self, Terry (Terry) Caudle, Randy Caudle and Darryl Caudle; five grandchildren, Adam Thompson, Joshua Thompson, Matthew Thompson, Jarrett Caudle and Hailey Caudle; 10 step-grandchildren; his great-granddaughter, Mila Smith; numerous step-great-grandchildren; his sister, Dorothy Simmons; and his brother, Donnie Thompson.The family will receive friends from 3:00 pm-4:30 pm on Sunday, March 15, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Thompson's name to Hospice & Community Care PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731 or to Forward Church of God, 1599 Glasscock Rd, Rock Hill, SC 29730.Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net Published in The Herald on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close