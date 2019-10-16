Joe Waters (1972 - 2019)
Service Information
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC
29745
(803)-684-1880
Obituary
Joe Dean Waters, 47, of Gaffney, SC, passed away on Monday, October 14, 2019 at his home.

Joe was born on August 14, 1972 in Kings Mountain, NC. He was the son of Larry Dean Waters and the late Elizabeth Parker Waters.

In addition to his father, Joe is survived by his wife, Charlene Ann Barnett Waters, sons, Justin D. Waters, Kyle D. Waters (Josephine), daughter, Krystal W. Jefferies (Rhyne), brother, James Waters (Sherry), sister, Robin (Cook), and nine grandchildren.

All services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude, 2101 Rexford Rd. #165W, Charlotte, NC 28211.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Waters family.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 16, 2019
