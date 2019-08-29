Joe Frank Wyatt, 80, of York, SC, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 peacefully at his home surrounded by his family and friends.
The graveside service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, August 30, 2019 at New Zion UMC in Smyrna, SC with the Rev. Robert Hensley officiating.
Joe was born on February 18, 1939 to the late Elvester Wyatt and Blanche Wallace Wyatt. He was a member of New Zion UMC and served in the US Army.
He is survived by his son, Kenneth Black, daughter, Kandi McDonald (Bucky), brothers, Albert Wyatt, Tom Wyatt, sisters, Kathleen McDaniel, Helen Neelands, Zell Fowler, grandchildren, Jesse Black, Anthony Black, Skylar McDonald, Karyss McDonald, great grandchildren, Brodie Black and Ariah Black.
In addition to his parents, Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Dixon Wyatt, brothers, Bob Wyatt, Emmett Wyatt, and sister, Bennie Wyatt.
Memorials may be made to VFW Honor Guard Post 2889, PO Box 3616 Rock Hill, SC 29730.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.
Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Wyatt family.
Published in The Herald on Aug. 29, 2019