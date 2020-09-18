Mrs. Joeann Fortner, 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Steve Hogg officiating.
Born in Hagerstown, MD on January 19, 1938, Mrs. Fortner was the daughter of the late John Roscoe Moser and the late Frances Hines Keyser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Fortner; two brothers; and her sister. She and her late husband were former owners of Bob Brown Shoe Store in the old Rock Hill Mall. She retired from Walmart in 2002. Joeann was a member of Starlight Chapter 243 of the Eastern Star, the Crescent Shrine Auxiliary and First Baptist Church-Rock Hill.
Surviving are her daughters, Frances Moss, Nancy Fortner and Starlet (Steve) Neeley, all of Rock Hill; her son, Glenn Fortner of Rock Hill; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Mrs. Fortner's name to Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Fortner family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
