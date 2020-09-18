1/
Joeann Fortner
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joeann's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Joeann Fortner, 82, passed away on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.

A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, September 21, 2020 at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, with Rev. Steve Hogg officiating.

Born in Hagerstown, MD on January 19, 1938, Mrs. Fortner was the daughter of the late John Roscoe Moser and the late Frances Hines Keyser. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Fortner; two brothers; and her sister. She and her late husband were former owners of Bob Brown Shoe Store in the old Rock Hill Mall. She retired from Walmart in 2002. Joeann was a member of Starlight Chapter 243 of the Eastern Star, the Crescent Shrine Auxiliary and First Baptist Church-Rock Hill.

Surviving are her daughters, Frances Moss, Nancy Fortner and Starlet (Steve) Neeley, all of Rock Hill; her son, Glenn Fortner of Rock Hill; seven grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made in Mrs. Fortner's name to Shriner's Hospitals for Children, 950 W. Faris St., Greenville, SC, 29605.

Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Fortner family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved