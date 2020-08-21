1/
Joel Brent Rose
1957 - 2020
Joel Brent "JB" Rose, 63, of Fort Mill, SC, passed away on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

He was born on May 20, 1957 in Iredell County, NC, to the late Wilford and Margaret Dyson Rose. Joel was retired from Duke Energy. He loved spending time with his grandchildren; he was a proud "Pawpaw". He enjoyed hunting and fishing.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virgie Culjan Rose; and brother, Steve Rose.

He is survived by his daughters, Jamie Rose, Megan Rose Boone (Andrew); brother, Danny Rose; granddaughters, Ava Grace Rose and Sofie Belle Rose; and the mother of his children, Donnia Rose.

A memorial service will be held at a later date in Fort Mill, SC.

Cavin-Cook Funeral Home & Crematory, Mooresville, NC, is serving the Rose family. Condolences may be made to the family at www.cavin-cook.com.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cavin-Cook Funeral Home
494 East Plaza Drive Hwy 150
Mooresville, NC 28115
(704) 664-3363
