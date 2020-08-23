Mr. Joel Kirby Munday, age 64, passed away Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.



The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., on Joel's birthday, Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene, with the Rev. Josh Fite and the Rev. Ron Fite officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery.



Born in Lancaster, S.C., Joel was a son of the late Warren Munday and Margaret Jeannette Munday. He graduated from Avery County High School while he attended Crossnore School in Crossnore, N.C. Joel formerly worked for Hydraulic Pneumatic Lift Sales as a warehouse supervisor and later worked part-time with Wolfe Funeral Home. He loved his family, his dogs, fishing and was an avid N.C. State fan.



Surviving are his wife of 37 years, Elizabeth "Lib" Dove Moore Munday; his children, Christopher Munday of Charlotte and Lauren Munday of Clover; his brother, Warren "Buddy" Munday (Ellen) of Charleston; five grandchildren, Will, Caroline, Averee Ann, Preston and Jake; his best friend, Derick Close; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Joel was preceded in death by his twin sister, Margaret Lynne Munday (1955); his sister, Retha Munday Hodgin (1996); and his brother, Wesley Munday (2019).



Memorials may be made to the Fort Mill Church of the Nazarene Building Fund, 109 Harris Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



The family will receive friends from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Wolfe Funeral Home in Fort Mill.



