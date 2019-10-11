Joey Edward Foxx

Obituary
Mr. Joey Edward B. Foxx, 75, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home.

Mr. Foxx was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the son of the late Antonio B Foxx, Sr. and the late Beadie Mae Foxx. Mr. Foxx was a member of the Catawba Indian Nation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Foxx was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae "Shirley" Foxx; his brother, Sonny Foxx, and his great-granddaughter, Alexis Nicole.

Mr. Foxx is survived by his daughter, Patricia; his sons, Thomas (Stephanie), Johnny and Eric Glenn; his sister, Mary Carver and his brothers, Billy and Lewis Foxx, all of Rock Hill; and his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Mr. Foxx will leave behind special memories for each and every one of his family and friends. A Special thanks to all who stepped in to help take care of him.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 11, 2019
