Mr. Joey Edward B. Foxx, 75, passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at his home.
Mr. Foxx was born in Rock Hill, SC, and the son of the late Antonio B Foxx, Sr. and the late Beadie Mae Foxx. Mr. Foxx was a member of the Catawba Indian Nation. In addition to his parents, Mr. Foxx was preceded in death by his wife, Willie Mae "Shirley" Foxx; his brother, Sonny Foxx, and his great-granddaughter, Alexis Nicole.
Mr. Foxx is survived by his daughter, Patricia; his sons, Thomas (Stephanie), Johnny and Eric Glenn; his sister, Mary Carver and his brothers, Billy and Lewis Foxx, all of Rock Hill; and his five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Foxx will leave behind special memories for each and every one of his family and friends. A Special thanks to all who stepped in to help take care of him.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 11, 2019