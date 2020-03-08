Mr. John Alexander "Buddy" Elliott, age 62, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Wolfe Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Gene Flack officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Born in Rock Hill, Buddy was the son of the late John Elixander Elliott and Dessie Sims Elliott. After high school Buddy joined the Marines. He loved classic cars and especially working on them. Buddy was a member of the East Coast Cruisers Car Club. Buddy had an outgoing personality so it was easy for him to make friends. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandson, Sawyer.
Surviving are his daughter, Taylor Elliott Bales (Robert) of Fort Mill; brother, David Elliott (Nancy) of Mount Pleasant; four sisters, Judy Davenport (d- Charlie) of Lancaster, Mary Motz (Buddy) of Rock Hill, Pat Wilson (d- Eddie) of Rock Hill and Sheryl Brown (Jeff) of Fort Mill; his sister-in-law Anne Elliott; his grandson, Sawyer; and his special friend, Mana Willard. He was preceded in death by his brother, Billy Elliott.
Memorials may be made to: Alpha-1 Foundation, Attn: Development Office, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Condolences: www.wolfefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 8, 2020