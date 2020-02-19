Guest Book View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Memorial service 1:00 PM St. John's United Methodist Church 321 Oakland Avenue Rock Hill , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Albert Bucy, 83, of Rock Hill, passed away peacefully at the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House on February 17, 2020, after a lengthy illness. The family thanks the staff for their exceptional care.



A memorial service to celebrate the life of John Bucy will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020 at 1:00 pm at St. John's United Methodist Church, 321 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill, SC 29730. A reception will follow the service in the St. John's Center.



John was an active member of St. John's United Methodist Church, where the children's library was recently named in his honor. He also spent many hours as a volunteer, on boards and committees of groups as varied as the Rock Hill Chamber of Commerce, The Culinary Institute, Kiwanis Club, as a tutor for Rock Hill young people, and as president of the Northwestern High School Athletic Club.



John was born August 7, 1936, in Morgantown, WV, a son of the late William E. and Lula H. Guthrie Bucy. A 1960 graduate of West Virginia University, John was class president and earned dual degrees in mathematics and engineering.



After several years in technical sales with Crucible Steel Co., John spent nearly 30 years in the food service business. He went first to Saga Foods in Menio Park, CA, before becoming a vice president of Epicure, the company that brought him to Rock Hill. After Epicure's 1991 sale, John worked a short time with Aladdin Food Management of Wheeling, WV, before retiring.



No one was busier in retirement than John! He spent time homebuilding on a handyman/cabinet-making venture, lots of travel and lots of golf, bridge, gardening, volunteer work with church and community, and enjoying a growing host of family youngsters.



John was preceded in death by his first wife, the former Harriet Hanauer, whom he married in 1960. He was also predeceased by his brothers, William and Eugene; his sister, Jane; and his son, Douglas Allen Bucy.



In 2010, he married Wilma Caughman Taylor, who survives him. Also surviving are his two sons, Greg (Candy) and Brad (CeCe) and three grandsons, Dalton, Cal and Tucker all of Rock Hill. Survivors include his step-children, Dr. Caughman (Eleni) Taylor of Columbia; Davis (Sally) Taylor of Chattanooga, TN; and Laurie Ann (David) Norman of Rock Hill. Also surviving are 11 step-grandchildren and three step-great grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, John's family suggests memorials be sent to St. John's United Methodist Church or to the Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.



Condolences may be made to John's family at

