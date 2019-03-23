Mr. John Alexander Maddox, Jr., 74, of Rock Hill died on March 20, 2019 after a brief illness. He was born in Mullens, WV to Kathryn Finney Maddox and John A. Maddox, Sr. and raised by his maternal grandmother, Ilma Finney, and the extended Finney family, especially his Uncle Jack and Aunt Betty.
He graduated from West Virginia University and spent most of his career in architectural aluminum sales. He was married to the late Jo Snyder Maddox for 44 years and is survived by his children, Alexa Maddox (Harman Gill) and Zan Maddox (Tamara LaValla), and granddaughter, Simran.
A private celebration of his life will take place at a later date. Memorials can be made to Hospice and Community Care, PO Box 993, Rock Hill, SC 29731.
Published in The Herald on Mar. 23, 2019