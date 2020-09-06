John Alton Skinner, Jr. 77, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, September 04, 2020 peacefully at his home.
John was born on December 4, 1942 in Woodruff, SC. He was the son of the late John Alton Skinner, Sr. and Lucretia Pearson Skinner. He was a graduate of Clemson University, a member of First Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC and worked with Faith Realty.
John is survived by his wife, Jeanette Fowler Skinner, daughter, Sonya Spencer (Robert), son, John Alton Skinner, III (Esther) sister, Margaret Murphy (Hugh), brothers, James Rex Skinner, Warren Lewis Skinner (Beverly), four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Florence (Rob), Hannah Spencer, Sarah Beth Skinner, Charlton Skinner and one great grandchild, Jack Spencer Florence.
Due to the COVID-19, services will be private.
In memory of John Skinner, Jr., memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or First Baptist Church of Rock Hill, 481 Hood Center Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
