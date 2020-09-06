1/
John Alton Skinner Jr.
1942 - 2020
John Alton Skinner, Jr. 77, of York, SC, passed away on Friday, September 04, 2020 peacefully at his home.

John was born on December 4, 1942 in Woodruff, SC. He was the son of the late John Alton Skinner, Sr. and Lucretia Pearson Skinner. He was a graduate of Clemson University, a member of First Baptist Church in Rock Hill, SC and worked with Faith Realty.

John is survived by his wife, Jeanette Fowler Skinner, daughter, Sonya Spencer (Robert), son, John Alton Skinner, III (Esther) sister, Margaret Murphy (Hugh), brothers, James Rex Skinner, Warren Lewis Skinner (Beverly), four grandchildren, Kaitlyn Florence (Rob), Hannah Spencer, Sarah Beth Skinner, Charlton Skinner and one great grandchild, Jack Spencer Florence.

Due to the COVID-19, services will be private.

In memory of John Skinner, Jr., memorials may be made to Providence Care Hospice, 500 Lakeshore Parkway, Rock Hill, SC 29730 or First Baptist Church of Rock Hill, 481 Hood Center Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC is serving the Skinner family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
