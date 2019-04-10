Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Ayers. View Sign





The funeral service will be at 3 PM on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home with the Reverends Thomas Wallace II and Eddie Bailey officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 PM Wednesday at Bratton Funeral Home. Burial will be at 2 PM on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Union United Methodist Church in Lillington, NC.



Born on February 19, 1945 in Rock Hill, SC, John was the son of the late John Junior Ayers and Henrietta Sexton Wilson. He was a veteran in the US ARMY where he served in the Vietnam War and received the Purple Heart Award. He enjoyed fishing and dedicated much of his time chartering churches. He had three grandchildren who were dear to his heart.



He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Burgess Ayers, son George Curtis Ayers (Lisa), daughter Christina Ayers Lackey (Brad), grandchildren; Eric Scott Lackey, Ashleigh Elizabeth Lackey, and Bryson Williamson.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Ayers family.

