Rock Hill, SC - John B. Hughes, Jr., 68, passed away on September 9, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville.
He was born in Rock Hill, SC on September 16, 1951 to Sara Hill Hughes and the late John Blakely Hughes, Sr.
John was a loving husband, father and "Pop Pop" who will be greatly missed. He adored his grandson Ethan and loved spending time with his family. John was a proud Clemson graduate and loved watching Clemson football. He attended Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill, SC. Left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 29 years, Julie Pendleton Hughes; his beloved daughter, Brandy McWhorter and husband Michael; and his grandson, "his world", Ethan McWhorter; sister, Patricia Devine; and brother, Ernie Hughes (Johnsie); niece and nephews.
Funeral Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 1571 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.