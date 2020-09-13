1/1
John B. Hughes Jr.
1951 - 2020
Rock Hill, SC - John B. Hughes, Jr., 68, passed away on September 9, 2020 at Atrium Health-Pineville.

He was born in Rock Hill, SC on September 16, 1951 to Sara Hill Hughes and the late John Blakely Hughes, Sr.

John was a loving husband, father and "Pop Pop" who will be greatly missed. He adored his grandson Ethan and loved spending time with his family. John was a proud Clemson graduate and loved watching Clemson football. He attended Hopewell Presbyterian Church, Rock Hill, SC. Left to cherish his memories include his loving wife of 29 years, Julie Pendleton Hughes; his beloved daughter, Brandy McWhorter and husband Michael; and his grandson, "his world", Ethan McWhorter; sister, Patricia Devine; and brother, Ernie Hughes (Johnsie); niece and nephews.

Funeral Services will be private for the family. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hopewell Presbyterian Church, 1571 South Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730. Condolences may be made to www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com. Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 2916 Union Road, Gastonia 704-864-5144 is serving the Family.

Published in The Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Chapel of Mausoleum D at Gaston Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC 28054
(704) 864-5144
Memories & Condolences

5 entries
September 12, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
John McWhorter
September 11, 2020
Dear Julie, Brandy , Ethan and family. My deepest condolences in this great loss in your family . My thoughts and prayers are with all of you during this difficult time.
Peggy
Peggy Coleman
Coworker
September 11, 2020
I worked with John for many years at Lance and he was a good person and friend. Truly will be missed and prayers go up for the family
Kevin Possinger
Friend
September 11, 2020
I am truly saddened by your loss. I am continuing to pray for you. Please give Ethan a hug for me.
Sincerely,
Beth Dawson
Beth Dawson
September 11, 2020
Condolences to you all. I know John will be greatly missed. Praying for comfort in this time of sorrow
Kim Gainey
Acquaintance
