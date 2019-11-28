Mr. John Alexander Bailey, 67, of Clover, SC, passed away Friday, November 22, 2019.
Service will be 3:00 p.m. Friday, November 29, 2019 at Bethel Presbyterian Church, 2445 Hwy. 557, Clover, SC with the Rev. Marcus VanVlake and Rev. Marvin Carson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 to 2:30 Friday in the Family Life Center. Interment will be in Lakeview Memory Gardens with Masonic Rites.
Mr. Bailey was born November 10, 1952 in Rock Hill, SC to the late Robert Joseph and Betty Murray Bailey. He was the owner of Clover Auto Parts.
Survivors are his sisters Donna B. Ferrell (Pete) of Clover, SC, Patricia B. Finch (Butch) of York, SC, Barbara B. Love (Don) of Clover, SC, Margaret B. Jenkins (Tom) of Clover, SC, April B. Patino (Jesse) of Norco, CA; brothers Earl Bailey (Sandy) of York, SC, Horace Bailey (Debbie) of Williamsburg, VA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Pickens Bailey.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Clover, SC is serving the family of Mr. Bailey.
Published in The Herald on Nov. 28, 2019