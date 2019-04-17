Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Barron. View Sign

John Dargan Barron, 72, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019 at home. The day was spent with many visitors and family members before he began his last journey.



A graveside service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, April 18, in Laurelwood Cemetery, Rock Hill.



John, AKA Crazyhorse, was born on March 14, 1947, in Rock Hill. He was the son of William A. Barron and Bess Dargan Barron. He graduated from Rock Hill High School and entered The Citadel in the class of 1970. There, he graduated as the Regimental Adjutant and Front Guide of the Summerall Guards. After graduation, he was commissioned a 2nd Lieutenant, US Army, and served as a platoon leader in the 82nd Airborne Division. Later, he received an MBA from Winthrop and was Vice President of the Rock Hill Hardware Company. He was active in the community as President of the Rotary and a Deacon at the First ARP Church. He was an avid tennis player, and was one of the founders of the Rock Hill Tennis Club and the first City Tennis Tournament. Later on, he decided to travel and subsequently lived for years in Anchorage, Alaska, Laguna Beach, California and Nashville, Tenn. He returned to Rock Hill in recent years to be near his family, friends and local officials.



John is survived by his sisters, Bebs Chorak (Chuck) and Lydia Lochocki (Buzz), of Rock Hill, and his brother, William Barron (Gina) of Ringgold, Ga. He was particularly fond of his nieces and nephews; Nik Chorak, Rosalind Chorak, and Meilis Chorak of Rock Hill, Will Barron of York, Elizabeth Skeie of Greenville, Bess Lochocki of Pawleys, Conrad Lochocki of Nellis Air Force Base, Merrill Fei of Charleston, and David Barron of Chattanooga. His favorite cousin and mentor was Louise Barnes of Rock Hill.



The family will receive friends and family to celebrate John and his gift of humor at Lydia Lochocki's house immediately after the service until 5:30 pm.



Memorials can be made in his name to the York County Food Program, the Dorothy Day Soup Kitchen, or the Haven Men's shelter.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Barron family

