Dr. John Bernard Olson, Sr., 87, husband of Sally Sapp Olson of Dawson, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Wayne T. Patrick Hospice House. Born August 20, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, he was the son of the late Selmer Bernard and Agnes Blix Olson.
John began his studies at Bemidji State College and after serving in the U.S. Navy, earned a B.S. in Biology and a Ph.D. in Zoology at the University of Illinois. He then began a 28-year career as a professor at Winthrop University, serving as Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences for several years. John enjoyed teaching Sunday School for many years at Westminster Presbyterian Church and took great joy in his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sally; his son John Jr. and wife Amy, and their children Peter and Ari Olson; his daughter Kathy and husband Steve Marbert, and their children Josh and Katelyn Marbert, and Abbie and husband Cody Gibson; his son Bill and wife Vickie, and their daughter Adara; and his sister, Bonnie Olson.
A memorial service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 11 at Rock Hill Bible Fellowship with Pastor Ken Watson officiating. (1366 Amelia Avenue, Rock Hill, SC). Parker Funeral Home
Published in The Herald on Aug. 11, 2019