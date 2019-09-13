Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Bratton "Johnny" Clawson. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Visitation 1:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 View Map Burial 3:30 PM Union ARP Church Cemetery Richburg , SC View Map Send Flowers Obituary

John Bratton Clawson of McConnells, South Carolina, realized the promise of salvation on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 when he passed gently into eternity to be with his Lord.



The funeral service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Bratton Funeral Home in York, SC, with the Rev. Rick Stugis officiating. Burial will be at 3:30 PM on Saturday at Union ARP Church Cemetery in Richburg, SC. The family will receive friends from 1-2 PM Saturday at the funeral home.



"Johnny" as all knew him, was retired from the City of Rock Hill, where he held various positions over the years. His favorite was with Storm Water, where his supervisor, Chris Costner, believed in him and helped him make it to the next level in his career. He was a founding lifetime member of Bethesda Fire Dept., a lifetime member of The American Paint Horse Association and the South Carolina Quarter Horse Association. He loved farming with a passion, and was never happier than when on a tractor. He raised World Class halter horses, including many World and Reserved World Champions, and he also loved to run barrels, where he won State Champion twice with two separate horses. Johnny loved life with a passion; he loved his family, his wife and his farm. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it.



Johnny is survived by his wife, Bennie Lynn Clawson, of the home, sisters, Karen Ransom and husband Randy of McConnells, SC, Mary Alice Clawson Blair and husband Todd of Bowman, SC, brother, Buddy Clawson and wife Regina of McConnells, SC, stepmother Martha Fudge Clawson of McConnells, SC, two nephews, John Robert Clawson and partner, Justin Parrish and Matthew Ransom, two nieces, Jennifer C. Williams and Hailey R. Avidon, and a great nephew, Jacob Avidon, two great nieces, Kathryne Anne and Kaitlyn Williams and a special life time friend, Andrew Bratton.



Johnny was preceded in death by his parents, Jacob H. Clawson, Jr. and Lucille Hailey Clawson.



Johnny was deeply loved by everyone who knew him. He was a gentle soul. His wife and family take solace in the assurance that we will see him again in the presence of the Lord.



Memorials may be made to Bethesda Volunteer Fire Department, 1705 SC-324 Rock Hill, SC 29730 or to a .



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Clawson family.

