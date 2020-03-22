Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John C. "Jack" Addison. View Sign Service Information Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel 2133 Ebenezer Road Rock Hill , SC 29732 (803)-326-2051 Send Flowers Obituary

Known for his love of life and love of people, John C. Addison (Jack) was ushered into the presence of his Heavenly Father March 18, 2020.



He was a fan of music, fishing, hunting, and golf; but more than anything, he was a fan of family. John was survived by his wife, Delia Sowell Addison; his daughter, Ginger Addison Duncan and husband, Brian C. Duncan; and his grandson, Jackson A. Duncan, as well as, sisters-in-law, Iva Addison and Marlene Addison. John was predeceased by his father, Charles Addison and his mother, Anna Fischer Addison; and his brothers, George Addison and Charles Addison.



However, bloodlines did not dictate John's extended family. His family was inclusive of his church friends, neighborhood friends, daughter's friends, hospital nurses, and a few waitresses. And once in his family, John would go to the ends of the earth for a loved one.



Although he wasn't a fan of school, John was invited to the class of '59, '60, and '61 reunions. Later in life he did enjoy the pursuit of higher education and graduated with honors from Limestone College. John was a man of strong constitution; some would even say he was stubborn. His tenacity afforded him the positions of Divisional Superintendent of Lowenstein for 22 years and Plant Manager of Polymer Processing Inc. for almost 30 years. Although he left the workforce at age 70, retirement was not in his vocabulary. John continued to serve the community long after his vocational days.



In the end, Lewy Body Dementia took his body. However, he will live on forever in the hearts of those he loved well.



Out of respect for the welfare of others, there will not be a visitation or a receiving line. In lieu of a church celebration service, there was a graveside service Friday, March 20, 2020 at 11:00am in the cemetery of Catawba Baptist Church with Dr. Ron Richardson officiating.



Memorials can be sent to Catawba Baptist Church, 1450 S. Anderson Road, Rock Hill, SC 29730, the International Mission Board, 3806 Monument Ave. Richmond, VA 23230, or the Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047.



Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Addison family

