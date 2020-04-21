Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Calvin "Happy" Cockram Sr.. View Sign Service Information Carothers Funeral Home at Gaston Memorial Park 2205 Williamsburg Drive Gastonia , NC 28054 (704)-867-6337 Send Flowers Obituary

"Happy" John Cockram went home to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born on March 26, 1927 in Dallas, North Carolina, he enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17. A Navy veteran of 27 years, Happy John retired as a commissioned Officer in 1972 with the rank of Lieutenant. He went on the work and retire from the Cummer Gallery of Art and First Coast YMCA, Jacksonville, FL. Always serving the community, he was a "band" parent at Fletcher High School and an active member of the Beaches Lions Club. He also became a GRI certified real estate agent with Century 21 Realtors. An active member of Regency Church of God, singing was his passion. Not only singing in the choir, he was a member of the Society for the Preservation and Enjoyment of Barber Shop Quartet Singing in America, (S.P.E.B.S.Q.S.A.) For fun he earned an associate's degree in Broadcasting from Jones College. In 1992 Happy John and his wife Jo Nell relocated to Tega Cay, SC. He continued in real estate with Century 21 of Fort Mill, SC and the Tega Cay Lions Club. A member of the "exciting" Fort Mill Church of God he continued to sing in the choir and at age 75 served on his first of three mission trips to Panama. Playing Santa Claus was his Christmas present to all. Upon retirement from real estate, Happy John brought new life to the Carolina Copycats, a lip sync and dance group, performing 40's and 50's standards to senior groups and community clubs. Always serving, "Happy" John got his nickname by making people smile and spreading joy and good will to all. He loved to make people smile, he was always doing, always serving and always singing. He will be dearly missed. Having placed faith in Jesus Christ, he was never afraid of death, " I know where I am going" he would say with a smile. Remarried at 83, Happy and his wife Betty, returned to Jacksonville. He continued to go to church and sing and bring joy to all he met. He was wise and fun loving, kind and compassionate. If you wanted to know the right thing to do, all you had to do was ask. Most all he was a loving father, husband, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, and friend. He is proceeded in death by his wife of 54 years, Jo Nell Brandon Cockram. He is survived by their children, Beatrice Jane, John Calvin Jr., Elizabeth Anne and Cynthia Lea, 6 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 4 sisters, 1 brother and his sweet wife Betty Blanton Cockram. In deepest gratitude to Dana Harney and all the staff at Harbor Chase at the Beach. Their love and care for "Happy" will never be forgotten. Always remember what he said - "Just Praise the Lord and keep on going!" In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the . Carothers Funeral Home Gastonia is serving the Cockram Family.





