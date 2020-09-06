John Calvin "Jake" Jones was born the sixth child to the late Lester Jones and the late Rosa Mae Anderson



Jones in York County, South Carolina on March 6, 1950. "Jake" was educated in the schools of York County,



South Carolina. He was a proud 1968 graduate of Emmett Scott High School. He also received a Fire Science Degree and a Certificate of Drafting. "Jake" was an avid football, basketball, and baseball player for the Rattlers. He also played softball for St. Mary's Community league and the City of Rock Hill Basketball teams for several years. He played with the LLR Longshots to win a State Agency Softball Tournament. "Jake" was a military veteran, having served in the United States Marine Corps. Thus, beginning his time of traveling. "Jake," while outside of the competitive sports arena (where he was competitive), was a gentle man who loved life. He never met a stranger and was well known in Rock Hill and Columbia. The kind of person that everyone took pleasure in meeting. "Jake" worked at the Rock Hill Fire Department as a firefighter for many years. He then worked as a



Manufactured Housing Inspector for the State of South Carolina which led to a supervisory position in the Labor,



Licensing, and Regulation Division for the State of South Carolina. "Jake" was a lifelong member of Mount Calvary A. M. E. Zion Church. He always believed in God and in the power of prayer. He would make sure that while his health would not allow him to attend church as he would have liked, he would assure his support was present. He quietly entered into eternal rest on September 3, 2020, at his home in Rock Hill, South Carolina with his wife by his



side. Those left to celebrate her life and cherish his memories: his wife of 42 years, Joyce Lowery Jones; his sisters; Frances J. Glenn, Janice M. Jones, Lisa J. (Dennis) Barnette of Rock Hill, SC; his brothers; Lester Odell Jones, Horace Anderson Jones, George Douglas Jones, Thomas L. Jones all of Rock Hill, SC, and Louie Clayton (Jo) Jones of Columbia, SC; his mother-in-law, Mrs. Dorothy Lowery; sister-in-law Gwen Lowery; brother-in-law, Theodore (Ted) Lowery; a host of nieces and nephews, cousins and friends. Jake had a particular closeness to his niece, Doris Brown, and nephews, Tony, Ed, Russell, and Jeff Brown. Viewing will be 5-7pm Sunday at Robinson Funeral Home. The Celebration of Life will be private.



