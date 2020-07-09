1/
John Charles "Chucky" Rainey
1957 - 2020
John C. "Chucky" Rainey 63, of 519-A Sycamore Road, Chester, SC, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC. with Rev. James Owens officiating. Burial will follow on Monday July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Viewing 2-6 on Friday at the Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.

Published in The Herald on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
King's Funeral Home
135 Cemetery Street
Chester, SC 29706
803-385-2020
