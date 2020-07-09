John C. "Chucky" Rainey 63, of 519-A Sycamore Road, Chester, SC, passed away on Tuesday July 7, 2020 at his home. Funeral service will be held on Saturday July 11, 2020 at 3:00 pm at King's Funeral Home, 135 Cemetery Street, Chester, SC. with Rev. James Owens officiating. Burial will follow on Monday July 13, 2020 at 10:00 am at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC. Viewing 2-6 on Friday at the Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at the home.



