John Cherry
1940 - 2020
John Cherry
October 29, 1940 - November 5, 2020
Edgemoor, South Carolina - John Cherry 80, of 4424 Grier Rd. Edgemoor SC, passed away on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church in Fort Lawn SC, with Rev. Tawanda Berry- Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-6pm on Sunday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.


Published in The Herald on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
King's Funeral Home
NOV
9
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church
