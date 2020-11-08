Or Copy this URL to Share

John Cherry

October 29, 1940 - November 5, 2020

Edgemoor, South Carolina - John Cherry 80, of 4424 Grier Rd. Edgemoor SC, passed away on Thursday Nov. 5, 2020. Funeral service will be held on Monday Nov. 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at Mt. Vernon AME Zion Church in Fort Lawn SC, with Rev. Tawanda Berry- Harris officiating. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery. Viewing 2-6pm on Sunday at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.





