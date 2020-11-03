John Clinton
July 29, 1932 - November 1, 2020
Rock Hill, South Carolina - On Sunday, November 1, 2020, John R. Clinton (Jack) passed away peacefully with his wife of 65 years at his side. Due to COVID-19, the Clinton family will hold a private memorial service at St. Anne Catholic Church with Father Joseph Pearce officiating.
Jack was born in St. Louis, MO on July 29, 1932 to the late Mr. and Mrs. William L. Clinton. He received his education from De Andreis High School and attended St. Benedict's College known now as Benedictine College. He served his country for two years during the Korean War in the Army ending his service as a Staff Sargent. After returning from war, he married his college sweetheart, Louise Venard Clinton, on October 29, 1955 in Oklahoma City, OK. He celebrated his 65th wedding anniversary with Louise, who he fondly called his "bride" throughout their marriage, days before his passing.
Jack started in the automobile business in 1955 in St. Louis, MO selling Ford cars. He remained with the business for 19 years in St. Louis MO before moving to Florida with Kribs Ford. During this time, Jack and Louise raised four sons- Dan, Mike, Jim and Tom all born in St. Louis. From Florida they moved to the Carolinas where Jack served as General Manager for Earl Tindol Ford in Gastonia, North Carolina for 10 years. With Earl Tindol's encouragement and support, Jack and Louise moved to Rock Hill, South Carolina where they bought the local Ford dealership. This dealership evolved into the family business known as Clinton Family Ford.
Jack believed in serving his community with the same energy that he brought to his career, and personal life. He served as Director of United Way, member and President of the Winthrop Eagle Club, member of Rotary International, belonged to the Catholic fraternity of the Knights of Columbus as a fourthdegree member. The York County Regional Chamber of Commerce awarded him "2012 Lifetime Business Achievement Award". All his accomplishments and community support reflected his welcoming personality and his desire to interact with people.
Jack's key motivations in life were his faith and his family. Throughout his life, he was a member of the Catholic community most recently a member of St. Anne Catholic Church. With the importance of family in Jack's life, his life-long goal was to have his whole family in his local community. With that, three sons joined him in the automobile business, and one son's restaurateur was able to plant his roots in Rock Hill. Having his four boys, their wives, and his grandchildren surrounding him and Louise as they grew up was one of the greatest joys of his and Louise's lives.
He is survived by his wife, Louise Venard Clinton and his four sons and their wives, Dan and Teresa Clinton, Mike and Aletha Clinton, Jim and Barb Clinton and Tom and Robin Clinton. He has eight grandchildren, James Clinton and wife, Nikki Campos Clinton, Dan Clinton and wife, Amy Cabiness Clinton, Andy Clinton and wife, Katie Hill Clinton, Brittany Clinton Strebel and husband, Brett Strebel, Allison Clinton Kingery and husband, Redding Kingery, John Clinton (deceased), Jillian Clinton and Austin Clinton. He has six great-grandchildren, Jackson Clinton, Ellie Clinton, Hayden Clinton (children of James and Nikki Clinton), Charlotte Clinton (daughter of Dan and Amy Clinton), Anna Clinton (daughter of Andy and Katie Clinton), and Davidson Kingery (son of Allison and Redding Kingery). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, William L. Clinton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Jack's name to St. Anne Catholic Church, c/o Jack Clinton Memorial Fund, 1694 Bird Street, Rock Hill, SC 29730.
