Mr. John Daniel "Sonny" Douglas of 1205 Ogden Road entered into eternal rest Thursday October 3, 2019 at Atrium-Health Pineville in Pineville, NC. The funeral service will be Friday, 2pm at Rock Grove AME Zion Church. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Born in Chester County, SC on August 18, 1944, he was son of the late James and Alberta Douglas. John leaves to mourn, his loving wife Mildred B. Douglas, his four children Dr. Maurice L. Douglas, M. Jermel Douglas, Gigi Douglas, J. LaShawn Douglas. Four brothers Arthur Douglas, Cousar Douglas, Roy Douglas, Terry Douglas, two sisters Lelar Douglas and Naomi Douglas. Three grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, 6-8 pm at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the home.
Published in The Herald on Oct. 9, 2019