Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Daniel "Sonny" Douglas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Daniel "Sonny" Douglas of 1205 Ogden Road entered into eternal rest Thursday October 3, 2019 at Atrium-Health Pineville in Pineville, NC. The funeral service will be Friday, 2pm at Rock Grove AME Zion Church. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Born in Chester County, SC on August 18, 1944, he was son of the late James and Alberta Douglas. John leaves to mourn, his loving wife Mildred B. Douglas, his four children Dr. Maurice L. Douglas, M. Jermel Douglas, Gigi Douglas, J. LaShawn Douglas. Four brothers Arthur Douglas, Cousar Douglas, Roy Douglas, Terry Douglas, two sisters Lelar Douglas and Naomi Douglas. Three grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, 6-8 pm at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the home.

Mr. John Daniel "Sonny" Douglas of 1205 Ogden Road entered into eternal rest Thursday October 3, 2019 at Atrium-Health Pineville in Pineville, NC. The funeral service will be Friday, 2pm at Rock Grove AME Zion Church. Burial will be at Barber Memorial Cemetery. Born in Chester County, SC on August 18, 1944, he was son of the late James and Alberta Douglas. John leaves to mourn, his loving wife Mildred B. Douglas, his four children Dr. Maurice L. Douglas, M. Jermel Douglas, Gigi Douglas, J. LaShawn Douglas. Four brothers Arthur Douglas, Cousar Douglas, Roy Douglas, Terry Douglas, two sisters Lelar Douglas and Naomi Douglas. Three grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. The family will receive friends Thursday, 6-8 pm at Robinson Funeral Home and other times at the home. Published in The Herald on Oct. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close