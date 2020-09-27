John David Rainey, 73, beloved husband of Betty Ellis Rainey, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Rainey was born on February 12, 1947, in Rock Hill, the son of the late John Elmer Rainey and the late Rose Audrey Roberts Williford. He attended Bethel United Methodist Church and was a US Marine veteran. Mr. Rainey worked in emergency services for most of his career, serving as a paramedic for Georgetown County and York County, and later working for National Fire Protection Services. He had a great love for Bluegrass music and enjoyed playing his banjo, fishing, and working on cars. Above all else, Mr. Rainey had a great love for his church and spending time with his loving family and friends.
Survivors include his wife of Andrews; three daughters, Lesley Barnhill (Bubba) of Andrews, Lynda McDonald (John) of Georgetown and Karen Rainey (Jay Brown) of Rock Hill; five grandchildren, Timothy "Boo" Lambert, Jr. of Andrews, Jeffrey Lambert of Calabash, NC, Donald Ethridge (Lauren) of Myrtle Beach, Erin "Tootie" Ethridge (Justin Polson) of Georgetown and Jacob Lee Brown of Rock Hill; five great grandchildren; one sister, Lisa Funderburk (Darrel) Rock Hill; one sister in law, Carol Rainey of Rock Hill; one brother in law, Buddy Devinney; and a special friend, Larry Ethridge, Jr. of Georgetown.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Devinney; a brother, Steve Rainey; and a special friend, Thomas Smith
A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.
Inurnment will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill, SC
Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation
Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016
Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com
Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242