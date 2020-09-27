1/
John David Rainey
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John David Rainey, 73, beloved husband of Betty Ellis Rainey, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Tidelands Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

Mr. Rainey was born on February 12, 1947, in Rock Hill, the son of the late John Elmer Rainey and the late Rose Audrey Roberts Williford. He attended Bethel United Methodist Church and was a US Marine veteran. Mr. Rainey worked in emergency services for most of his career, serving as a paramedic for Georgetown County and York County, and later working for National Fire Protection Services. He had a great love for Bluegrass music and enjoyed playing his banjo, fishing, and working on cars. Above all else, Mr. Rainey had a great love for his church and spending time with his loving family and friends.

Survivors include his wife of Andrews; three daughters, Lesley Barnhill (Bubba) of Andrews, Lynda McDonald (John) of Georgetown and Karen Rainey (Jay Brown) of Rock Hill; five grandchildren, Timothy "Boo" Lambert, Jr. of Andrews, Jeffrey Lambert of Calabash, NC, Donald Ethridge (Lauren) of Myrtle Beach, Erin "Tootie" Ethridge (Justin Polson) of Georgetown and Jacob Lee Brown of Rock Hill; five great grandchildren; one sister, Lisa Funderburk (Darrel) Rock Hill; one sister in law, Carol Rainey of Rock Hill; one brother in law, Buddy Devinney; and a special friend, Larry Ethridge, Jr. of Georgetown.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Lynn Devinney; a brother, Steve Rainey; and a special friend, Thomas Smith

A memorial service will be held at 3 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Bethel United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service.

Inurnment will be held at 3 PM Wednesday, September 30, 2020 in Forest Hills Cemetery, Rock Hill, SC

Memorials may be made to the National Kidney Foundation Finance Department 30 East 33rd St. New York, NY 10016

Online condolences may be left at www.ridgewayfh.com

Ridgeway Funeral Home of Georgetown is in charge of the arrangements. (843) 485-4242



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Herald on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Bethel United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
SEP
30
Inurnment
03:00 PM
Forest Hills Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ridgeway Funeral Home LLC
2918 Highmarket St
Georgetown, SC 29440
(843) 485-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved