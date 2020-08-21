Mr. John Elgin Dickey, of Rock Hill, SC, chose of all days, a Sunday, August 16 - the Lord's Day, to enter Heaven. There was no doubt an indescribable celebration as he walked into the arms of his Savior.
His sweetheart, Devona Boone Dickey, to whom he was married to for 62 years here on earth and an additional 13 years after she went to Heaven, was without a doubt waiting anxiously beside the Lord to embrace her love. To say his family on earth will miss him is a grand understatement. But after 93 years of patiently waiting, serving, and leading, we find solace knowing he is now where he could only dream about for so many years. God's promise has been made good.
John was a deeply devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. His face would light up at the mention of his family. He is survived by his two daughters, Linda Dickey Leavitt of Covington, GA, and Deborah Dickey Raxter of Ft. Mill, SC. Privileged to call him their PawPaw were his eight grandchildren: Farrah Gee Reid (Anthony) of Raleigh, NC, Ragen Gee (Nick van Vierssen) of Summerville, SC, Taylor Gee Hayes (Jason) of Mt. Pleasant, SC, Kendall Gee of Ft. Mill, SC, Michelle Leavitt of Covington, GA, Lisa Ames (Zach) of Covington, GA; Michael Leavitt (Aletheia) of Douglasville, GA; and Kimberly Leavitt Abalos (Chris) of San Francisco, CA. He was especially proud of his 12 great-grandchildren who loved him as only little children can love.
John Dickey proudly served our country during WWII with the United States Navy. Additionally, with the beautiful voice that God gave him, he obeyed his calling to share this gift in various churches in Texas, which he proudly called his home state, Georgia, and South Carolina, as a Southern Baptist Minister of Music and Education. Whether it be through his soothing yet powerful voice or the mere gift of his time and prayer, our father never hesitated to tell another about his Savior.
He resided at White Oak Manor of Rock Hill. The staff loved him, and he loved them in return. We, as his family, are forever indebted to their staff for the love they showed to him, and our family, and for always ensuring that he was well taken care of in our absence.
The family will welcome and receive friends at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Rd, Rock Hill beginning at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020. Following visitation, we will join together in a celebration of Dad's life with a service at 12:30 p.m. Masks will be required during both the visitation and celebration of life.
During these unprecedented times, Greene Funeral Home will also graciously live stream the service to allow for any individual unable to physically attend to have still the opportunity to pay their respects to a life well-lived and a man so well-loved. The live stream may be accessed at www.greenefuneralhome.net
Immediately following the service, Dad will be laid to rest with our Mother at Grandview Memorial Park on Cherry Road.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net
