Rev. John E. Darby 76, of 105 MLK Mem. Dr. Chester SC, passed away on Tues. Sept. 24, 2019. Funeral service will be held on Friday Sept. 27, 2019 at 1:00pm at St. Luke #2 Missionary Baptist Church in Sharon SC, with Rev. Persell Ross officiating, and Rev. George Sims delivering the Eulogy. Burial will follow in the Church Cemetery, Viewing 1-7pm on Thurs. at King's Funeral Home 135 Cemetery St. Chester SC. The family will receive friends at the home.
Published in The Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019