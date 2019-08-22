John E. Hedgepath, age 80, husband of Patricia Wallace Hedgepath, for 22 years, passed away August 21, 2019 at home after a long battle with COPD. Mr. Hedgepath was the son of the late, Vernon and Mary McKinney Hedgepath, and was a retired deputy from Chester County Sherriff Department with 28 years of service. He is also survived by two daughters, Josie Whitesides (Newton) of Concord, NC and Cindy White of Chester, many grand-children, great-grand-children, and extended family members. He was preceded in death by one son, Eddie Hedgepath, one daughter, Debra Paul.



In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials be made in Mr. Hedgepath's memory to the Community Church, 186 Saluda Street, Chester, SC 29706.



A gathering of friends and family will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the Chapel of Pollard Funeral Home, 115 York Street, Chester. The burial will be private.

