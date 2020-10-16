1/1
John "Yogi" Elliott
1953 - 2020
John H. "Yogi" Elliott, age 67, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday October 14th, 2020 while at Piedmont Medical Center.

Funeral service will be Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Visitation will follow at the funeral home. All COVID-19 protocols and social distancing policies in effect.

Yogi was born in Monroe, North Carolina April 19, 1953, to the late Howard Deck Elliott and the late Margie E. Hayes. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Henry Elliott. Johnny was a Proud US Marine and served in two tours of Vietnam. He retired from Duke Energy with 38 years of service. He worked for the City of Rock Hill as a Park Ranger. Yogi loved playing fast pitch softball and was a coach for over 30 years. He coached Carolina Reds, Piedmont Patriots, Bone Crushers, American Legion, South Pointe girls' softball, YPA baseball, and Lakewood Baptist softball. Johnny was a kind, loving, wonderful man, husband, Dad, Papa, coach, and friend. He loved his family and spending time with them. Over the last two years, he worked with his son Brian doing Landscaping and they enjoyed ever last minute they had together. To know Yogi was to know Love. He never met a stranger and no matter where he went, he always knew someone. His smile was contagious, and he always knew how to make you smile. Yogi was the type of person to give you the shirt off his back. Yogi has left a huge mark on his family, friends, and community and he will be missed dearly.

Johnny is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Annie W. Elliott; his son, Brian Elliott and wife, Regan Elliott; the loves of his life, granddaughter, Zoey and grandson, Weston; his grandpup, Max; his sisters, Jean Price and Ann (Albert) Jackson; his nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Humane Society of York County, 8177 Regent Parkway, Suite 103, Ft Mill, SC, 29715.

Condolence may be sent to www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 16, 2020.
