Mr. John E. Bradley, 64, of 435 Baker Street Extension, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. Survivors are two children: Mel Starnes (Angela) and Tamaika Starnes; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his siblings: Willie Bradley, Sadie Bradley and Pastor Anne Bradley. The funeral service will be private. Mr. Bradley may be viewed from 5-7 pm, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home.



