Mr. John E. Bradley, 64, of 435 Baker Street Extension, passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020. The graveside service will be 12 PM, Saturday at Catawba Chapel A.M.E. Zion Church Cemetery, 340 Hall Spencer Rd., Catawba, SC. Survivors include two children: Mel Starnes (Angela) and Tamaika Starnes; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and his siblings: Willie Bradley, Sadie Bradley and Pastor Anne Bradley. Mr. Bradley may be viewed from 6-8 pm, Friday at Robinson Funeral Home.



