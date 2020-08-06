John Grady Sneed, Jr., 80, passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main, Charlotte, NC.
A private family graveside service will be held at Grandview Memorial Park with Dr. Jeff Hayes and Dr. Alan Wheeler officiating.
Born in Cherokee, NC on July 23, 1940, Mr. Sneed was the son of the late John Grady Sneed, Sr., and the late Rachel Blythe Sneed. He was preceded in death by his son, John Grady Sneed, III, and his great-granddaughter, Maverick Sampson. Mr. Sneed was a US Air Force Veteran serving from 1958 until 1962. He was retired from Norfolk Southern Railroad with 30 years of service; a member of Oakland Baptist Church; a member of the Faithful Followers Sunday School Class; and a member of the York County Amateur Radio Association.
Mr. Sneed is survived by his wife of 48 years, Elaine Justice Sneed; his two daughters, Jennifer Sneed (Ghi) Gavin of Charlotte, and Kimlyn Sneed Lambert of Cherokee, NC; his three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Sneed's name to Oakland Baptist Church, 1067 Oakland Ave., Rock Hill, SC, 29732.
