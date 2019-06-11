Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Hartness. View Sign Service Information Bratton Funeral Home 1455 Highway 321 North York , SC 29745 (803)-684-1880 Send Flowers Obituary





The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Thursday June 13, 2019 at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Sharon, SC with Reverend Audrey Reese officiating. Burial to follow at Woodlawn Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, June 12, 2019 from 6-8PM at the church. A lifetime member of Woodlawn Presbyterian Church in Sharon, John served the church as a deacon and elder in his time there. He also served his community as a founding member and former chief of the Bullock Creek Fire Department, and served his country as a member of the United States Army, serving at Camp Attaberry and Fort Leavenworth during the Korean Conflict. He is preceded in death by his wife, Frances Wyatt Hartness. He is survived by his four children, Robert Eugene Hartness of Newberry and his wife Deborah; Bonnie Faye Alexander of Bullock Creek; Thomas Sewell Hartness of Bullock Creek and his wife Cheryl; and John Givens Hartness of Charlotte, NC and his wife Suzanne. John was proud of his loving grandchildren, Dianne Hartness of Columbia,Thomas Sewell Hartness II of Rock Hill, Angeline Robinson of York (Derek), Jessica Allred of Tirzah (Davis), Audrey Reese of Westminster (Ash), Stephanie Zara of Asheville (John), and Mary Comer of Sharon. He was also the proud great-grandfather of Hayleigh Robinson, Dylan Robinson, Ann Clayton Allred, Emily Allred, and Luca Zara. He is also survived by his sister, Hazel Montgomery of Bullock Creek, and her children Teresa, Karen, Carol, and Morris. John took pride in being a loving brother-in-law to his wife's eleven siblings. Funeral arrangements are by Bratton Funeral Home of York. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Bullock Creek Fire Department or PATH, Inc., a partner agency of the Second Harvest Food Bank.



Online condolences may be made to the family at

