Mr. John Howard Thompson, 89, passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.



The funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, with Rev. Ron Fite officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.



Born in Cheraw, SC, Mr. Thompson was the son of the late Henry Clay Thompson and the late Etta Mae Riley Thompson. He was also preceded in death by his son-in-law, Tommy Butch; his sister, Margaret J. Godfrey; and his brother, Billy Thompson.



Howard was married to his sweetheart in 1951 and moved to Anchorage, Alaska in 1955. He worked at Elmendorf AFB in the power plant and retired after 35 years of faithful and devoted service. They moved back to Rock Hill in 1991 after retirement and he served as a security guard at the Rock Hill Galleria Mall. He loved people, walking, having coffee with the guys at the filling station and his family. Howard also loved listening to the radio and old country/western music, especially Hank Williams. He was a member of First Church of the Nazarene.



Surviving are his wife, Lucille Morris Thompson; his daughter, Cynthia L. Butch of Rock Hill; his grandchildren, Michael (Alex), Jonathan (Lori) and Kelly; four great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; and several nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends prior to the service from 12:30 pm-1:30 pm on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC and other times at the home of his daughter.



