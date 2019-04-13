John Hunter

John R. Hunter "Johnny" KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC - John R. Hunter (Johnny), age 70, passed away March 9, 2019, at his home in Kill Devil Hills, NC. The family will have a drop-in reception for family and friends Sunday, April 14, 2019, from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm at 316 Quinby Way, Rock Hill, SC. He was survived by his brothers Jerry Hunter (Carol Anne), Sandy Hunter, sister Susan Hunter Pelt (Ed), all of Rock Hill, SC.
Published in The Herald on Apr. 13, 2019
