John Joseph Brady, 56, passed away on Monday, January 6, 2020 at Atrium Health - Main, Charlotte, NC.
Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, 2133 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Darryl Burkett officiating. Burial will be in Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road, 630 South Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm until 7:30 pm on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel .
Mr. Brady was born in Rochester, NY was the son of the late Roy Vernon Brady and the late Diane Alaway Brady. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Jim Brady. Mr. Brady was a kind hearted Christian, whom loved his family dearly. He cared for everyone. Mr. Brady was a new proud, loving grandfather to Camden, which he adored.
Surviving are his wife, Nuria Yeannory Rodriguez-Gonzalez Brady; two daughters, Chelsea Lynn (Trey Rogers) Brady of Fort Mill, SC and Caitlin Diane Brady of Rock Hill, SC; his granddaughter, Camden Rogers of Fort Mill, SC; two brothers, Scott (Amy) Brady and Roy Vincent (Tammy) Brady all of Rock Hill, SC; his step-son, Andrey Alcides Naranjo of Rock Hill, SC; his step-daughter, Dahiana De-los-Angeles (Antonio) Visoso of Rock Hill, SC.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Jan. 9, 2020