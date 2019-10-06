Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John L. "Buddy" Strait Jr.. View Sign Service Information Whitesell Funeral Home - Rock Hill 975 Riverview Road Rock Hill , SC 29730 (803)-980-7444 Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John L "Buddy" Strait, Jr., 93, passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019, at his home after a brief illness.



A funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Monday, October 7, 2019, at Whitesell Funeral Home with the Rev. Vernon Thornhill officiating. Burial will be private. The family will receive friends after the service at the funeral home.



A native of Rock Hill, Mr. Strait was the only son of the late "Roy" and Inez Strait. He graduated from Rock Hill High School in 1943 and at the age of 17 enlisted in the U.S Navy, Aviation Branch, where he proudly served his country during World War II. He was employed at First Federal Savings and Loan where he retired after 20 years of service. He was Assistant Vice President of Loan Administration. He later was employed at Sky City Stores as Store Manager in Rock Hill. He later worked part-time at West Main Hardware. He was Past President of the Rock Hill Evening Optimist Club, 1963-1964. He also was a member of the American Legion, Frank Roach, Post 34, and a former member of the Rock Hill Elks Lodge #1318. He was a charter member of Westminister Presbyterian Church where he was an active member until he was physically unable to attend.



He is survived by his two sons, Johnny Strait and his wife Gina of Greenwood, SC, and Tommy Strait of the home; daughter-in-law, Debbie Strait of West Columbia; and grandson, Stephen Strait, of Orange Park, FL. He was preceded in death by his wife Elizabeth "Buddie" Strait.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Strait's name to Hospice Care of SC,1639 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 or Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1320 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732.



