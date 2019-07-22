Mr. John Lee Williams, Sr. 78, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Piedmont Medical Center.



The family will receive friends 12:00 - 1:00 pm Monday, at Sisk Memorial Baptist Church and funeral services will follow at 1:00 pm. Burial will be in Flint Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Masonic Rites.



He was a son of the late Charles Lee Williams, Jr. and Rosemary Abernathy Williams. He was a member of Sisk Memorial Baptist Church since 1973 where he has served several times as a deacon, and as a children's Sunday School teacher. He was a member of the Catawba Lodge #56 for many years. He retired in 2003 from Ross & Witmer, Charlotte, NC.



Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Sandra Q. Williams; one son, John L Williams, Jr. (Becky); a daughter, Sonya Ordway (Duane); a brother, Dale Williams (Patti); two sisters, Marie Unal (Huey) and JoAnn Misuida (Larry); and two granddaughters, Payton and Sydney Ordway. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Thomas Gerald Williams and Charles Lee Williams III.



Memorials may be made to Sisk Memorial Baptist Church, 115 Massey Street, Fort Mill, SC 29715.



Whitesell Funeral Home is serving the family.

