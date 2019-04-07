Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Martin Ricks. View Sign

Mr. John M. Ricks, 50, of Sharon, SC died Tues, April 2nd. He was a beloved son of Jack and Rebecca Ricks of Sharon, SC. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sons, John Ricks of Sharon, SC, Jeremiah Ricks, Jessie Ricks, Noah Ricks, and Joshua Ricks, all of whom reside with their paternal grandparents in Sharon; and daughter, Cassidy Ricks of York, SC; a granddaughter, Allonah, of York, SC; two brothers, Jason Ricks of Blacksburg, SC, and Michael Shane Ricks, fiancee, Terry Dubay, and grandson, Dylan Dubay all of Sharon, SC.



Mr. Ricks was the owner of South Eastern Wildlife Control and Properties. He was a member of Masonic Lodge #289 in Sharon, SC.



There will be a private ceremony for immediate family in Sharon, SC.

