The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Temple Presbyterian Church with Rev. Bob Sprinkle officiating. Burial will follow at Beersheba Presbyterian Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 PM on Wednesday, March 27 at Bratton Funeral Home in York.



Born March 17, 1950 in York, Johnny Mac was the son of the late McDowell "Doc" Smith and Jessie Mitchell Smith. Johnny Mac was a member and Elder at Temple Presbyterian Church.



He is survived by his wife Shirley Keller Smith, sister Mary Smith Morrow (Frank) of Kings Mountain, nieces Sandy Morrow Lowrance (Bill), Dena Louis Williams, nephews, Dennis Morrow and Michael Winders.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Temple Presbyterian Church, PO Box 733, York, SC 29745.



Online condolences may be made to the family at



Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Smith family.

1455 Highway 321 North

York , SC 29745

