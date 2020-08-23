1/1
John Monteith
Mr. John Walker Monteith, 85, passed away Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Pineville, NC.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Monday, August 24, 2020 at Ignite Church of Rock Hill, with Rev. John W. Monteith, Jr officiating. The burial will be at Grandview Memorial Park - Cherry Road.

Born in Mecklenburg County, NC, Mr. Monteith was the son of the late, Granville Richard Monteith and Ida Walker Monteith. He was a US Army and National Guard Veteran during the Vietnam War, was a member of Ignite Church of Rock Hill, formerly known as Rock Hill First Pentecostal Holiness Church, and retired with over 30 years from Springs Industries.

Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Jean Monteith; sons, John Monteith Jr. (Marilyn) of Rock Hill, Scott Monteith (Bridgette) of Clover, SC, and Dean Monteith (Neely) of Rock Hill; sister, Pat Whitley (Wink) of Fort Mill, SC; 9 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Ignite Church of Rock Hill, missions program or the Falcon Children's Home 1105 Eden Terrace Rock Hill, SC 29730.

Condolences may be made online at www.greenefuneralhome.net.

Published in The Herald on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Ignite Church
Funeral services provided by
Greene Funeral Home
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
