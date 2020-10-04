John Morgan "Jack" Birle, Jr., 65, of Clover, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.
Jack was born on May 29, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late John Morgan Birle, Sr. and Mary Bole Birle. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gayle Crawford Birle of the home, daughter, Melissa Brandon of Ohio, step daughter, Angie Allen and her husband Matt of Kings Mountain, NC, sisters, Suzanne Fountain, Odette Birle, and grandchildren, Josh and Leann Allen.
All services will be private.
In memory of Jack Birle, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society
, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28210.
