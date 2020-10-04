1/1
John Morgan "Jack" Birle Jr.
1955 - 2020
John Morgan "Jack" Birle, Jr., 65, of Clover, SC, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020.

Jack was born on May 29, 1955 in Philadelphia, PA. He was the son of the late John Morgan Birle, Sr. and Mary Bole Birle. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Gayle Crawford Birle of the home, daughter, Melissa Brandon of Ohio, step daughter, Angie Allen and her husband Matt of Kings Mountain, NC, sisters, Suzanne Fountain, Odette Birle, and grandchildren, Josh and Leann Allen.

All services will be private.

In memory of Jack Birle, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 6000 Fairview Rd. Suite 200 Charlotte, NC 28210.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brattonfuneralhome.com.

Bratton Funeral Home in York is serving the Birle family.

Published in The Herald on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bratton Funeral Home
1455 Highway 321 North
York, SC 29745
803-684-1880
