John Arthur O'Kain YORK, SC - The Rev. John Arthur O'Kain of York, SC died in a vehicle accident in York on February 5, 2019, at the age of 45 years. John is survived by his loving wife of fourteen years Kelley Trear O'Kain and his two amazing young sons River and Evan. Other surviving family members are father and mother, David and Mary Kate O'Kain of Oak Ridge, TN; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Bob and Karen Trear of Blacksburg, VA; brother Mark O'Kain of Philadelphia, PA; sister Laura Bronkala (Eric) of Knoxville, TN; sister-in-law, Robin Newby (Nick) of Jacksonville, FL; brother-in-law Lane Trear (Katie) of Roanoke, VA; and niece and nephews Jake and Luke Bronkala, Benjamin and Myles Newby, and Ryker and Emery Trear. John was born and raised in Oak Ridge, TN. He attended the University of Tennessee (Knoxville) for one year before completing his undergraduate degree in religion and music at Emory & Henry College in Virginia. He completed his Master of Divinity at Candler School of Theology at Emory University, Atlanta, GA. He served in outdoor ministries at several summer camps, including Camp Alta Mons in Virginia where he met his future bride, Kelley Trear. They were married July 24, 2004. John was ordained by the International Council of Community Churches and served in ministry at River Hills Community Church in Lake Wylie, SC, Oakland Ave. Presbyterian Church in Rock Hill, SC, and as Minister of Music at Clover Presbyterian Church. Most recently he completed his master's degree in secondary science at Winthrop University, and was teaching science at York Comprehensive High School. John found joy in hiking, biking, backpacking, paddling, and most any other outdoor activity. He often combined his love for the outdoors with his love for young people, and his love for dogs. Through it all, John was a fun-loving, dedicated husband, father, son, brother and friend. His love for all people and all creation was an extension of his love of God. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 16, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC, with a Service of Witness to the Resurrection to follow at 1:30 p.m. at the church. A second visitation will take place in Tennessee on Thursday, February 21, from 5 to 7 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 7 p.m. at First United Methodist Church, 1350 Oak Ridge Turnpike, Oak Ridge, TN. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a scholarship fund in John's memory for students from York Co. Gifts to this memorial scholarship fund can be sent to Clover Presbyterian Church, 202 Kings Mountain Street, Clover, SC 29710.

