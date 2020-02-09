Mr. John Patrick Zeola, 71, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.
Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Community Church at Lake Wylie, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 with the Rev. Gayle Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.
Mr. Zeola was born September 7, 1948 in Englewood, CA to the late Leo Patrick and Marjore Newman Zeola. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran.
Survivors are his wife of 27 years Gayle Russell Zeola; sons Michael Zeola (Sarah) of Maryesther, FL, Eric Zeola of Orlando, FL, and Robert Brumfield (Christy) of Lexington, SC; sister Karen McBee of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Ryan, Hannah, and Chloe Zeola, Alissa, Caleb, and Riley Brumfield, Brittany and Anna Newbanks.
Memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.
M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Zeola.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 9, 2020