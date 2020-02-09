Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John P. Zeola. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. John Patrick Zeola, 71, of Charlotte, NC, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Atrium Health, Pineville, NC.



Memorial service will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020 at The Community Church at Lake Wylie, 104 Hamilton's Ferry Road, Lake Wylie, SC 29710 with the Rev. Gayle Montgomery officiating. The family will receive friends 1 hour before the service.



Mr. Zeola was born September 7, 1948 in Englewood, CA to the late Leo Patrick and Marjore Newman Zeola. He was a U. S. Navy Veteran.



Survivors are his wife of 27 years Gayle Russell Zeola; sons Michael Zeola (Sarah) of Maryesther, FL, Eric Zeola of Orlando, FL, and Robert Brumfield (Christy) of Lexington, SC; sister Karen McBee of Orlando, FL; grandchildren Ryan, Hannah, and Chloe Zeola, Alissa, Caleb, and Riley Brumfield, Brittany and Anna Newbanks.



Memorials may be made to the , 200 Center Point Circle, Suite 100, Columbia, SC 29210.



M. L. Ford & Sons Funeral Home, Lake Wylie, SC is serving the family of Mr. Zeola.

