Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for The Rev. John Patrick Coffey. View Sign Service Information Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, Inc. - Aiken 715 East Pine Log Road Aiken , SC 29803 (803)-641-4401 Send Flowers Obituary

The Rev. John Patrick Coffey of Rock Hill, South Carolina passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. John Pat, as he was known to family and friends, was the eldest son of the late James Patrick (Pat) and Helen Tippman Coffey. He was born on August 18, 1945 in Hanford, Washington. The family moved to Aiken in 1952 with the construction of the Savannah River Site. They were communicants of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.



John Pat graduated from Aiken High School in 1964. After graduation, he began his studies for the priesthood for the Dioceses of Charleston. He was ordained a priest at St. Mary Help of Christians in May of 1969. He served as a priest of various assignments throughout South Carolina where he served many and made countless friends.



In addition to his parents, Father Coffey was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Jo (David deceased) Williams and Mary Michael (Sonny) Wooten. He was also preceded by two brothers, William Timothy (Jennifer) Coffey and Matthew Dennis Coffey.



Father Coffey is survived by three brothers, Thomas Joseph (Terry) Coffey of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Gerald Richard (Hunt) Coffey of Newberry, South Carolina, and Martin Andre (Cathy) Coffey of Aiken, South Carolina. He is also survived by two sisters, Christine Coffey (Jimmy) Angelos and Bridget Coffey (Brian) Miller both of Aiken, South Carolina.



Father Coffey leaves behind 17 nieces and nephews and 28 great nieces and nephews, along with one great great niece. He held his family dear to his heart and always made sure that each and everyone knew that he thought about and prayed for them daily. Father Coffey had a generous heart and was always gifting friends and family with items he felt they would love.



A Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening, July 18th, at 6 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 8 o'clock. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday Morning July 19th at 11:00 o'clock at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Fairfield St.. Farewell prayers and commendations will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Mary's Building Fund, 203 Park Avenue, Aiken, SC 29801.



Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC



www.shellhouseriversfuneralhome.com

The Rev. John Patrick Coffey of Rock Hill, South Carolina passed away peacefully on July 16, 2019. John Pat, as he was known to family and friends, was the eldest son of the late James Patrick (Pat) and Helen Tippman Coffey. He was born on August 18, 1945 in Hanford, Washington. The family moved to Aiken in 1952 with the construction of the Savannah River Site. They were communicants of St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church.John Pat graduated from Aiken High School in 1964. After graduation, he began his studies for the priesthood for the Dioceses of Charleston. He was ordained a priest at St. Mary Help of Christians in May of 1969. He served as a priest of various assignments throughout South Carolina where he served many and made countless friends.In addition to his parents, Father Coffey was preceded in death by two sisters, Patricia Jo (David deceased) Williams and Mary Michael (Sonny) Wooten. He was also preceded by two brothers, William Timothy (Jennifer) Coffey and Matthew Dennis Coffey.Father Coffey is survived by three brothers, Thomas Joseph (Terry) Coffey of Rock Hill, South Carolina, Gerald Richard (Hunt) Coffey of Newberry, South Carolina, and Martin Andre (Cathy) Coffey of Aiken, South Carolina. He is also survived by two sisters, Christine Coffey (Jimmy) Angelos and Bridget Coffey (Brian) Miller both of Aiken, South Carolina.Father Coffey leaves behind 17 nieces and nephews and 28 great nieces and nephews, along with one great great niece. He held his family dear to his heart and always made sure that each and everyone knew that he thought about and prayed for them daily. Father Coffey had a generous heart and was always gifting friends and family with items he felt they would love.A Wake Service will be held on Thursday evening, July 18th, at 6 o'clock at Shellhouse - Rivers Funeral Home. Visitation will follow until 8 o'clock. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated Friday Morning July 19th at 11:00 o'clock at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church on Fairfield St.. Farewell prayers and commendations will follow in Calvary Cemetery.In lieu of flowers the family ask that memorial contributions may be directed to the St. Mary's Building Fund, 203 Park Avenue, Aiken, SC 29801.Shellhouse-Rivers Funeral Home, 715 East Pine Log Road, Aiken, SC Published in The Herald on July 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close