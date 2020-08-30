John Paul Talkington went home to live with Jesus and Family and Friends On August 27, 2020.



He would tell you "I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith."



John was born in West Union, West Virginia to Harley Bernard and Naomi Lewis Talkington on June 18th 1945.



He met his soulmate at MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida. After serving his Country in the Air Force, John became a commercial and residential carpenter.



John also worked for 23 years at The Herald in Rock Hill, South Carolina.



John loved family and enjoyed all the family reunions and outings.



John loved hunting and fishing and enjoying his sons as hunters. John enjoyed Traveling, exploring the states he lived in with family. He and Dee enjoyed many Weekend and day trips. He loved being able to go the mountains or the beach anytime.



John was our touch stone; he could always find a way in the most difficult situations to keep the family laughing. Family moved along with the "Talkington humor."



He could always find a way to make others laugh. To know John was to Love him.



Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 49 years Dee, his son's Jason (Gaby) and Son Justin. Two Grandchildren Kaitlyn and Ryan Talkington. His sister Trudy Smith (Sonny).



Many Thanks to Hospice and Community Care. Rock Hill. Nurse Ashley thanks for Always being there. We would also like to thank Dr. Nix and Teresa at Levine Cancer Center and Dr. Paladugu.



