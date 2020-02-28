Mr. John Malcom Percival, 64, passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Bethesda Presbyterian Church, with Revs. Doug Blaikie and Robert Jackson officiating. Burial will be private.
Born in Rock Hill, Mr. Percival was the son of the late John Malcolm Percival and the late Sarah Cooke Percival. He was retired from Lowes and was of the Presbyterian faith. He was a sportsman who enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved history and reading. He was a member of the NRA.
Surviving are his brother, James L. (Lisa) Percival of Rock Hill; and two nieces, Katie (Matt) McCoy of Rock Hill and Alex (Andrew) Bender of Arlington, VA.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Percival's name to the York County Free Clinic, 410 Oakland Ave, Rock Hill, SC, 29730.
Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel is assisting the Percival family and condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald on Feb. 28, 2020