John Phillip Harris, Sr., 92, went to be with the Lord on May 3, 2019, at Westminster Towers Retirement Community in Rock Hill.



Mr. Harris was born March 26, 1927, in Glenmora, LA to the late Glenn and Maye Harris. As a young man, he joined the U.S. Navy and served as a Seaman First Class during World War II. After the war he attended the Citadel in Charleston, SC where he earned a degree in Civil Engineering. Shortly after graduation, he married Helen Walker and started a family. For several years he worked for construction companies throughout the south as both a civil engineer and project manager.



In 1960, Mr. Harris, along with his wife, established John's Toy and Hobby Shop in Gastonia, NC and built it into the largest independent toy store in the Carolinas during the 1980's. The business was highly involved in community, church and school activities by providing educational products, materials and project ideas.



Mr. Harris was a long-time member of the First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia, NC where he served as both a Deacon and an Elder for many years. He was known for his strong work ethic and good humor which made him a joy to be around.



Mr. Harris is survived by his sons: Glenn Harris and his wife, Ellen; Phil Harris and his wife, Karen; Mike Harris and his wife, Kay; Steve Harris and his wife, Patti; and Scott Harris and his wife, Charlotte. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held Friday, May 17, in Rock Hill at Oakland Avenue Presbyterian Church, 421 Oakland Avenue, Rock Hill. The service will start at 10:00 AM and the family will receive friends afterwards.



A private internment ceremony for the family will take place that afternoon at First Presbyterian Church of Gastonia, NC. The family will receive friends in the church parlor at 2:30.



In lieu of flowers, memorial offerings may be given in his name to the Westminster Endowment Fund. Please send memorials to Westminster Towers, 1330 India Hook Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Attn: Endowment Fund.



Condolences may be left for the family at

Published in The Herald on May 12, 2019

