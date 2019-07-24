John Richard Neely, Jr., 60, of Rock Hill passed away peacefully at the home of his sister, Saturday, July 20, 2019.
A family memorial service is planned for Saturday, July 27, at Greene Funeral Home Northwest Chapel, Rock Hill, SC.
John was born February 9, 1959 in Rock Hill, SC, to the late Johnny R. Neely, Sr. and the late Peggy Adams Neely. He was a member of Tirzah A.R.P. Church and a graduate of Northwestern High School where lettered in football, cross country, track and wrestling. John was a six-year veteran of the United States Navy having served aboard the USS Garcia. He recently retired from Frito-Lay in Charlotte, NC.
John is survived by a daughter, Cassidy Neely Howie; sisters, Cindy Nelson (David) of Babson Park, FL and Laurie Gainey of Rock Hill, SC; three grandchildren.
Published in The Herald on July 24, 2019